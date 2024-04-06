Yellowstone Updates Fishing Access

Yellowstone National Park has announced that it will open two rivers to year-round fishing. The Madison will be open year-round from the Wyoming state line to the park boundary near West Yellowstone, Montana.

The Gardiner River will be open from Osprey Falls downstream to its confluence with the Yellowstone River near the town of Gardiner, Montana.

This is a significant change, since most rivers in Yellowstone are only open to fishing from Memorial Day through October 31.

These openings will take place in 2024.

