6 Dams Removed on Utah’s Price River

The Price River near Helper, Utah, received some much-needed attention from multiple conservation groups. The combined efforts of Trout Unlimited, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, and Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative resulted in six dams being removed from the Price River as it flows through Helper.

Removing the dams allows for the native fish species – Colorado River cutthroat trout and bluehead sucker – to access the full length of the river for spawning and other migratory benefits. Dam removal also allowed for more river recreation by removing barriers for folks floating downstream.

This project was documented in a video TU released titled “The Price of Water,” which you can view below.

“The Price of Water is really a story about a community coming together to transform the Price River after a century of damming, diversions, and drought,” said Jordan Nielson, Utah State Director at Trout Unlimited. “After a lot of planning and negotiation between community leaders and state and federal agencies, we were able to open up about 6 miles of the Price River on time and under budget – saving $2.5 million in the process.”