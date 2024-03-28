Is Fishing The Bahamas Worth It?
Fly fishing can take you to some pretty incredible destinations, and The Bahamas certainly ranks near the top of that list. It’s an incredible place to try your hand at catching a variety of fish, including bonefish and permit. But if you decide to make a DIY trip to the Bahamas, is it even worth it?
That’s the question Ken Baldwin tries to answer in his latest story over at Men’s Journal, which you can read here.
