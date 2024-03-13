Chums, Fish For Change, Announce Scholarship

Chums is entering a scholarship partnership with Fish For Change, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to sending underprivileged kids on destination fly fishing trips with the purpose of fostering responsible global citizenship through experiential learning. Founded on the Colorado River more than 40 years ago, Chums has long been one of the most recognizable names in accessories for land and water-based outdoor activities. This collaboration with Fish For Change is part of Chums’ ongoing history of partnering with leading and respected organizations that support fly fishing and outdoor culture.

As part of this partnership, Chums will sponsor a student’s journey to a youth camp held at a destination fly fishing lodge in Guanaja, Honduras, later this summer. Josip Turk, a Colorado high school student, has been named the first to be selected to be the first recipient of Chums’ Fish For Change scholarship.

The language in Josip’s application resonated strongly with both Fish For Change and Chums, partially leading to his selection for the program. As part of his application, Josip stated, “I would value the chance to make friends with like-minded kids who treasure the sport of fly fishing for the fun it is, but also as the vehicle for positive change and connection it can be. Making friends with other kids who are involved in conservation and who love to fish would feel like finding my tribe.”

The one-week fly fishing trip curriculum that Fish For Change provides focuses on fly fishing education, environmental stewardship, and cultural exchange. The trips bring students together who have a shared passion for the outdoors and places then in immersive education programs that go beyond fly fishing.

“The students Fish For Change brings together share a passion for the outdoors and sports that take place on the water, strong components of the foundation Chums was built on. Connecting with a diverse group of fellow anglers while in high school, on an overseas mission is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. We’re thrilled to be able to help Josip experience the fly fishing in Honduras,” said Ben Falkson, marketing director for Chums.

As part of the experience, Josip will be documenting his trip to Honduras through photos, video, and written content, the likes of which will be integrated into Chums’ social media feeds later this year.