An Update on Marble Trout

Marble trout are one of the world’s most unique trout, and certainly one of the rarer ones. Native to a slice of Europe, these fish are as pretty as they are exotic to many anglers. But recent flooding in their native range has prompted many to wonder how the marble trout have fared.

Ben Pierce wrote a great story on this for Fly Fisherman Magazine, which you can read here. You’ll also learn some great information about fishing for these trout.