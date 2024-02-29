Science In The Thorofare

The Thorofare region of Yellowstone needs no introduction in angling circles. It’s a legendary place many of us hope to visit one day. If you haven’t been there, but are dreaming of doing so, this recent story in Fly Fisherman Magazine may help you clear your calendar and make a trip happen.

Paul Weamer wrote about the incredible science going on to track cutthroat trout migration in the Thorofare, and how that’s informing conservation and management decisions of the species.

You can find the full story here.