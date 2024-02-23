The Golden Ratio of Nymphing

In this recent story (with an accompanying video) Dom Swentosky lays out what he sees as the “golden ratio” for tight line nymphing. This ratio is the perfect distance at which to fish a tight line rig, and Dom goes on to say that “By staying within the Golden Ratio, we can trust that a perfect dead drift is possible, but casting outside of the ratio brings in a confusing array of unsatisfied questions.”

