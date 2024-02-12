Bloomberg’s Take on Orvis Helios

Kyle Stock, writing for Bloomberg, put together a story about the attempt Orvis is making with the new Helios to woo anglers who started fly fishing during the pandemic, but have waning interest in the sport.

Stock’s argument seems to be that the $1,098 Helios is somehow a lure to keep anglers in the sport. While I’ve fished – and been duly impressed by – the Helios, I’m not sure a rod that retails for more than my mortgage is the right thing to keep new anglers intrigued.

You can read Stock’s article here, but it is behind a paywall.