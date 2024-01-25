Dave Whitlock’s “Midging Part 1”

The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine have been periodically re-publishing content from their print-only archives. These “throwback” articles offer a great glimpse into the past, and a chance to refresh our memory on great tips that haven’t gone out of style.

Among those is the two-part series from the late Dave Whitlock about fishing with midges. His “Midging Part 1” can be read here, and the follow-up is linked in the story.