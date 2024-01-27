Orvis Podcast: All About Floating Fly Lines
In this recent episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Josh Jenkins, head of R&D for Scientific Anglers, to talk shop about floating fly lines. You’ll learn all about the differences between saltwater and freshwater lines, warmwater and coldwater lines, and why so many lines are built a half-size heavy. It’s a great show, and you can listen to it in full here.
