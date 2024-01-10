Supreme Court Denies Alaska’s Bid to Revive Pebble Mine

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court rejected a bid from the state of Alaska to revive the permitting process for the Pebble Mine. Per the U.S. News and World Report, “The justices did not comment in turning away the state’s attempt to sue the Biden administration directly in the high court over its desire to revive the proposed Pebble Mine in the state’s Bristol Bay region.”

Alaska can still appeal the decision in other courts and potentially ask the Supreme Court to rule on the issue again.

