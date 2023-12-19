George Hill Releases New Brown Trout Print

George Hill is an artist we’ve featured here at MidCurrent for years, and for good reason. His portraits of trout are among my favorite, and even if you don’t recognize George’s name, I’m sure you’ll recognize his work.

George has recently announced the release of a new brown trout print – “Bitterroot Brown.” It’s an 18×24 print on 240 GSM archival paper, and it’s currently available on George’s website here.

“With all my paintings I hope to emote in the viewer that ephemeral and precious moment of holding a wild fish in one’s hands moments before letting it go,” Hill said. “We can’t take that feeling with us, but if my paintings succeed, that sensation may be elicited when viewing them on one’s wall.”