Update on Wyoming’s Golden Trout Record

Last week, we ran a story that talked about the veracity of Wyoming’s state record golden trout. The current fish on the books tips the scales at 11 pounds, 4 ounces – which is more than double the size that most goldens in Wyoming achieve these days.

After that story – which originally appeared in Cowboy State Daily – ran, the daughter of a fishing guide in Pinedale, Wyoming, claims to have been present when the 11-pound fish was caught.

JoAn Neumayer vouches for the truth of the story, and has some wonderful details about the fight to land the fish. You can read her story – and judge for yourself – here.