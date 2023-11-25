Olympic National Park Closes Rivers to Steelheading

The Olympic National Park announced that it has closed the Queets, Salmon, and Quinault Rivers to sportfishing as of November 27, 2023. Per a press release from the National Park Service, “Due to low forecasted returns, these conservation closures are necessary to eliminate any sport impacts to wild steelhead making their way to spawning areas inside and outside the park. Olympic Peninsula steelhead were recently petitioned for listing under the Endangered Species Act.”

