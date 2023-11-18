{"pos":"top","cat":["experts","flies","how-to"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

The 101 on Catching Trout With Streamers

November 18, 2023 By: Spencer Durrant

Streamer season is upon us, and if you’re wanting to try out this method of fly fishing, you should read this story from Joe Cermele over in Field & Stream. Cermele takes readers through all the basic info you need to know about fly fishing successfully with streamers. A resource like this can certainly help lower the learning curve for anglers who are looking to expand their skillset.

