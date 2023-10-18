Whip Finish Wednesday: October Caddis Pupa

Instead of Tying Tuesday this week, we had the pleasure to run a wonderful piece from Beau Beasley about a new Lefty Kreh memorial and statue unveiled over the weekend. So, not to let a week go by without some more fly tying fun, I decided to do a Whip Finish Wednesday. The pattern we’ll see today is from the one and only Tim Flagler over at Tight Line Video. In it, Tim shows us how to tie the October Caddis pupa.

This is an important fly, especially with October caddis out and about now that it’s finally cold enough. The tie is simple, and as always, Tim does a great job of explaining it. I think I’ll be adding a few of these to my box here shortly.

