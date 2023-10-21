Keep Fish Wet Annual Fundraiser

The folks over at Keep Fish Wet have announced the start of their annual fundraiser. The fundraiser will consist of a series of raffles, and an auction, that run until November 12. All the money raised goes towards efforts from Keep Fish Wet to educate anglers and create more outreach programs based around their science-based catch-and-release fishing practices.

In addition to bidding in the auction and buying raffle tickets – which include the opportunity to win a Sage R8 Core, Winston Pure, and Thomas & Thomas Sextant rod, among other prizes – if you donate more than $75, Keep Fish Wet will send a free toolkit on their catch-and-release practices to a guide, lodge, or outfitter of your choice.

You can view the auction items, as well as the raffle prize packages, here.