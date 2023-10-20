Fly Fishing Hall of Fame Inducts New Members

The Fly Fishing Hall of Fame, in Livingston Manor, New York, announced that it has inducted five new members for its 2023 class. Those members include John Atherton, Arnold Gingrich, Will Godfrey, Frank Mele, and Samuel Phillippe & Son. All of these individuals made sweeping contributions to the sport of fly fishing, whether it was building bamboo fly rods or creating art that depicts the act of angling.

You can read about each inductee individually on the Hall of Fame website, or you can peruse this article from the Sullivan County Democrat to hit the high notes of each individual.