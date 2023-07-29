Buffet Series Season Finale

This week, the season finale of the Buffet series – from filmmaker Gilbert Rowley – went live on YouTube. The finale episode is all about one man’s quest to catch a permit.

As you’ve come to expect from a Rowley film, the storytelling here is excellent, and so is the cinematography. Getting any fish – let alone permit – to cooperate with the camera is a tough ask, and Rowley does an exceptional job with this episode.

While this is the last episode in the Buffet series for this season, another season is in the works.

You can catch this finale episode below.

