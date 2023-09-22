Casting to Apache Trout

We’ve covered the wonderful news surrounding the Apache trout in depth here at MidCurrent. The fish is currently under review to be delisted from the Endangered Species Act, which would be a huge conservation win for all anglers.

To highlight just how wonderful it is to have the Apache trout around in fishable numbers now, US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Craig Springer – who works in the Sport Fish Restoration Program – wrote a wonderful story about his experience catching these fish back in their historical native range. He also weaves in history of the fish, making for a truly enjoyable read. You can find the story in full here.