Tying Tuesday: Miracle Piglet

This week’s Tying Tuesday is one of the more interesting flies I’ve seen in a long while. The Miracle Piglet is a trout fly tied up by Nordic Anglers on YouTube, and I’m honestly not sure how you beat that wonderful name. The fly looks like it’ll fish, but I’d love to use it just so I can say I caught a nice trout on a Miracle Piglet. Imagine the looks you’ll get from other anglers!

Anyways, watch the video and learn how to tie this fly.

