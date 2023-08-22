Tying Tuesday: Slum Hopper
This week’s Tying Tuesday comes to us from the fine folks over at Fly Fish Food. We’ll learn how to tie the Slum Hopper, which is supposed to be a simple, bare-bones hopper that’s just as effective as a more involved pattern. Sometimes, fish can get a bit picky about their hoppers, so your standard pattern might not be quite intricate enough to fool all the trout. Those situations usually call for a more complicated pattern, but as anyone who’s tied hoppers knows, that can mean a half-hour of tying for just a single fly. The Slum Hopper aims to be that complex fly, but tied in just a fraction of the time.
←Previous Story
Tying Tuesday: Palomino Caddis
Show Comments