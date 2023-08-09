Simms Launches 2023 Fall Line

Simms officially announced the launch of their 2023 Fall Line of gear. This line features updated Freestone Waders, a new Bulkley Insulated Jacket, and plenty of other goodies to keep gear heads (like myself) interested. Of particular note is that Simms is introducing a zippered model for the Freestone Waders, that retails for $479. Adding a zipper to the budget-friendly Freestone line is certainly going to turn some heads in the wader market.

Below is a full press release, with links, detailing all of the new gear from Simms for the Fall 2023 Line.

Spanning across all product categories, Fall 2023 delivers technical gear and apparel anglers of all types can utilize during the months ahead, regardless of the conditions.

In the wader category, Simms’ Freestone collection expands with the inclusion of the all-new Freestone Z Stockingfoot Wader and Freestone Z Bootfoot Wader. Built with a waterproof/breathable 4-layer Toray® Quadralam fabric package, both waders come equipped with Simms’ patented front and back leg seams as well as a burly TIZIP waterproof center-front zipper for easy on/off and streamside relief. Stretch elastic suspenders feature custom opposing male and female buckles for a waist high conversion while dual stretch-woven, zippered chest pockets backed by two zippered, micro-fleece lined handwarmer pockets offer ample on body storage. Anglers now have the option to choose between integrated neoprene gravel guards and anatomically engineered stockingfeet or a custom vulcanized rubber boot that’s compatible with Simms’ Alumibite Cleats, Hardbite Cleats, or Hardbite Studs.

For the coldest/wettest days on the water, Simms is proud to introduce the all-new Challenger Insulated Jacket and Bib – a suit designed for on-deck weather protection. Constructed with a waterproof/breathable 2-layer Toray® fabric with fully taped seams, the Challenger Insulated Suit is powered by PrimaLoft® Rise insulation. For easy on/off, the Jacket and Bib are both lined with a moisture-wicking polyester taffeta. Featuring a fully insulated, 3-point adjustable hood and a high, freestanding collar, the jacket also includes two zippered chest pockets, one of which incorporates a tethered, built-in sunglass chamois. Welted handwarmer pockets revitalize frozen fingers and an integrated storm flap keeps anglers protected from driving rain. For increased durability, the Challenger Insulated Bib utilizes strategically placed overlays in the seat, knees, and the back of the cuff while an adjustable, cushioned suspender package provides all-day comfort. To accompany the Challenger Insulated Suit, Fall 2023 also brings with it, the Challenger 7” Deck Boot, Challenger Hoody, and Challenger Sweat Pant.

For river focused anglers, the beloved Bulkley Insulated Jacket returns. Built with a 2-layer waterproof/breathable, fully taped Gore-Tex fabric, the all-new Bulkley Jacket traps warmth with PrimaLoft® Silver insulation. Equipped with a fully insulated, 3-point adjustable hood, an exposed YKK center front waterproof zipper backed by an internal storm placket provides increased weather protection. The pocket array includes two hand-warmer pockets positioned high for deeper wades, two vertical chest pockets, an interior mesh dump pocket, and a fully submersible zippered pocket on the upper right arm. Sleeves are built with articulation for enhanced mobility and cuffs feature interior stretch neoprene to seal in heat and lock water out. In addition to the jacket, the Bulkley collection now includes the Bulkley Insulated Bootie and the Bulkley Insulated Hand Muff, two pieces specifically designed to keep extremities extra warm on the coldest days of the year.

Simms renown Fall Run collection continues to grow with the additions of the Fall Run Hybrid Hoody, the Fall Run Hybrid Shacket, the Women’s Fall Run Insulated Hoody, and the Women’s Fall Run Hybrid Hooded Vest. Designed to offer anglers the balance to move freely through it all, the Fall Run Hybrid Jacket brings together premium lightweight insulation, water-resistant protection, and a stretch fleece construction for a seasonal layering solution. Built with 100% recycled polyester ripstop with a DWR finish, the Fall Run Hybrid Hoody incorporates stretch fleece panels along the side and under the arms for a completely unhindered range of motion. Powered by low bulk, PrimaLoft® Black Eco insulation (60% recycled fibers), the upper front and back of the body features internal quilting to provide a smooth exterior and abrasion resistance when worn under a pair of waders or bibs. Featuring a 3 panel, fully insulated hood, vertical zippered chest pockets, zippered hand warmer pockets, and an internal mesh dump pocket, the Fall Run Hybrid Hoody provides the versatility angler’s demand.

Finally, the popular Rogue collection has been updated to include the Rogue Fleece Vest and the Rogue Fishing Pant in addition to the Rogue Fleece Hoody. All pieces in the Rogue collection are built with a wind-blocking, DWR-treated softshell fabric bonded to ultra-soft interior fleece to provide warmth in colder temps and weather protection. Designed to be worn as stand-alone pieces, the Rogue Fleece Hoody, Vest, and Pant are also excellent choices for layering underneath jackets, bibs, and waders.

All of the gear mentioned above are a small portion of Simms’ latest product offering. Visit your local retailer or visit simmsfishing.com to see the Fall 2023 collection in its entirety.