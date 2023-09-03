How Breathable Waders Really Work

Before breathable waders, what did anglers use to stay dry in the river? Neoprene and rubber, largely, which are both materials fraught with their own issues. Breathable waders are a remarkable innovation in the sport, which is why Ross Purnell over at Fly Fisherman Magazine put together this wonderful feature story on them.

If you’ve ever had any interest in how breathable waders work, you should read the story. You’ll learn the history of Gore-Tex, and some truly fascinating stuff about how breathable fabrics actually work. Purnell really did his homework on this piece, and it’s worth a read if you have a passing interest in fly fishing gear.