Fly Shop, Barbershop All in One

You probably don’t think about getting a shave and a haircut when you head to the fly shop. But for anglers in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, they can do just that, thanks to a barbershop and fly shop joining forces.

According to a story for ABC News 7 in Denver by Brian Sanders, Cutthroat Barbers and Anglers and The Canyon Fly Shop share the same storefront, and the owners of both businesses are good friends, too. The owners see the quasi-partnership as a way to cultivate stories within the fly fishing community.

“When customers come here, I feel like we give more of an experience,” Cutthroat Barbers’ founder AJ Gallegos said in the ABC News 7 story. “Not just a haircut. Some come here to get a haircut but leave with a story.”

Make sure to watch the video about this unique partnership here.