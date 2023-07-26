Winston Releases “Low Range” Film

We’re used to seeing fly fishing films sponsored by – or filmed by – some of the biggest names in the industry. They focus on trout, or tarpon, or dorado. Exotic fish in exotic locations, all packaged in a neat, slick way that’s meant to make those experiences feel accessible.

Most of them aren’t, which is why many fly fishing films don’t resonate with their audiences. But the newest film from R.L. Winston Rod Co. might bridge an important gap. Instead of filming in some locations that are out-of-reach for the vast majority of fly anglers, they team up with Jeff Currier to talk about carp.

Yep. Winston, Jeff Currier, and carp. Not exactly the combination you’d expect, but it’s a compelling film. At one point, Currier said of carp, “It’s not their fault they’re here.” That line stuck with me more than I anticipated. I’ve never enjoyed carp fishing much, but maybe I need to give it another go with a different attitude.

Regardless – you can watch the new film below and make the judgement for yourself.

Low Range from R.L. Winston Rod Co. on Vimeo.