Huk Launches Creekbed Pant

A new product for gear manufacturer Huk has hit the market – their Creekbed Pant. The Creekbed Pant is “Designed specifically for fly fishing enthusiasts” and “offers a perfect blend of premium performance and functional features to enhance every angler’s experience on the water,” pre a press release.

Main features include a fully elastic waistband and adjustable belt. In addition, you’ll have access to a bevy of pockets and belt loops designed to hold various pieces of gear. Following a recent trend in apparel design, Huk has focused on the flexibility of this pant, adding a gusseted crotch that “provides additional freedom of movement.” This should make scrambling through rivers – especially during wet-wading season – an easier proposition.

The Creekbed Pants are built from a nylon/spandex blend and comes with a DWR coating and anti-microbial treatment.