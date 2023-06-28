Bajio Launches College Ambassador Program

Bajio, the renowned sunglasses manufacturer, has announced the start of a new college ambassador program. Per a press release, “the Bajío college ambassador program is a network of anglers set up to help you make one of the biggest decisions of your life. Tour your favorite school and explore the dorms and academics, then hit up our Bajío College Ambassadors to learn about the fishing community, accessible spots, clubs, and events. Maybe even wet a line.”

You can find out more about the college ambassador program here.