Season 2 of Far Bank Instructional Series

The folks over at Far Bank have released the second season of their instructional fly fishing video series, hosted by Simon Gawesworth.

A full press release that details this exciting new series of videos is posted below. You can find the entire series here.

Far Bank is excited to announce the launch of the second season of its “Far Bank Fly Fishing School” video series. The series continues to be hosted by Far Bank’s Education and Engagement Manager, and well-known fly casting instructor, Simon Gawesworth.

Season 2 consists of 6 episodes concentrating on the intermediate level fly fisher and digs deep into the nuances and subtleties of the topics covered. Each video in this series has been written and filmed with the singular goal of helping anglers get better at fly fishing for trout in a river– whether learning essential new casts that open up more water to the angler, learning to read the river and find fish, or mastering the essential fly fishing skills needed to be a successful river angler.

Simon’s laid-back, relaxed, and personable teaching technique makes it easy to connect with him, and the highly informative on-the-water tips, techniques, and in-depth studio analysis result in an exceptionally well-produced, highly entertaining, and informative educational video series that is a joy to watch. Fly fishers of all abilities and experiences will greatly benefit from watching this Far Bank Fly Fishing School series.