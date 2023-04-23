Cheeky Announces New Conservation Initiative

Cheeky, makers of fly reels and other tackle, has announced a new conservation initiative. Dubbed Tip the Waters, Cheeky will donate 3% of its annual revenue to water-based conservation programs. A full press release from Cheeky is below. You can view Cheeky’s website here.

Cheeky Fishing, maker of performance fly fishing equipment, is putting its money where its mouth is this Earth Day. Cheeky is committing 3% of its annual revenue to water-based conservation efforts. Already a member of 1% for the Planet, Cheeky Fishing and its ‘Tip the Waters’ program will follow the stringent guidelines of 1% For the Planet for the entirety of its 3% give.

“We believe the environment, conservation and sustainability should be at the forefront of every conversation,” said Ted Upton, Cheeky Fishing CEO. “For years we’ve been committed to the cause through the annual Schoolie Tournament, which gives 100% of proceeds to conservation partners, and through our work with Trout Unlimited, Science on the Fly, Keep Fish Wet, and many others. We felt this was the year to cement our 3% commitment and we encourage those who are considering a similar commitment to take the leap.”

Tip the Waters means every Cheeky Fishing product sold gives something back as a tip to the waters and the creatures that live under its surface. The program has the trademark Cheeky flair in its wording. ‘Thank you for your purchase, the least we can do is pick up the tip’ creatively weaves the company’s loyal customers into the giving program.