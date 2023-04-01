Orvis Unveils Affordable Bamboo Fly Rod

In an effort to make bamboo more accessible to the general public, Orvis has unveiled an entirely new product – the Orvis Bamboo HG. These fly rods are actually grown right at home from seeds. Thanks to some genetic engineering, the bamboo grows into a perfect fishing taper, which is ready to harvest – and fish – after just 90 days. And, Orvis went the extra mile to ensure affordability, as well. The Orvis Bamboo HG seeds retail for just $99.

You can learn more by watching the video below, or by clicking here.