Story: The Trout Stream No One Else Wanted

If you’re like most other trout anglers in America right now, you’re suffering under a blanket of snow that doesn’t seem like it’ll melt soon. So, now is as good a time as any to read through some classic fly fishing stories. This one from Phil Monahan over at the Orvis blog is definitely worth your time. He tells a story about a trout stream that no one else wanted, but that he found some great solace in. Read the story here.