Troutbitten Podcast: Winter Dry Flies

Fishing dry flies in the winter is one of my favorite experiences. Something about it feels…not quite forbidden, but thrilling all the same. If you’ve wanted in on some winter dry fly action (and who doesn’t, after months of nymphing?) then you need to listen to the most recent episode of the Troutbitten podcast. Dom Swentosky goes over everything you need to know to be successful with winter dry fly fishing. You can listen to the podcast here.