A Primer on Fishing Rafts

While drift boats are usually held up as the gold standard for fly fishing and floating rivers, lately rafts have made a name for themselves. A two-person raft is small enough that it doesn’t need a boat trailer, eliminating much of the headache that arises from hauling drift boats.

Ross Purnell goes into greater detail about the place fishing rafts have in the fly fishing world, in this piece for Fly Fisherman Magazine. He also shares some different rafts that are worthy of your consideration. You can view the article here.