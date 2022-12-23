Maine Char Face Uncertain Future
Maine is home to the southernmost population of Arctic char in the world, and those fish are facing an uncertain future. According to an article from Maine Public, increased predation by birds is just one of the many problems facing these rare fish. They were once called blueback, or sunapee trout, but are landlocked versions of the same fish many anglers travel to Alaska or Greenland to catch.
You can read the full story here.
