{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

$40 Million Announced for Salmon Recovery in Washington

December 16, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

Swinging Flies for SteelheadThe federal government has announced an additional $40 million for salmon and steelhead recovery in Washington State, per the Seattle TimesThe money is designed to fund culvert construction, dam removal, and studies for further dam removal.

This announcement comes after the planned removal of dams along the Klamath River, the largest dam removal project announced in American history.