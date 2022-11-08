Flagler Wins Tyer of the Year

Tim Flagler, one of the most popular fly tiers and writers in all of fly fishing, has won the Tyer of the Year award from Fly Tyer Magazine. Tim’s tying videos are some of the clearest, most well-produced in the industry, and his simple way of explaining complex tying procedures is part of what’s gained him such a following. In addition to tying and writing, Tim also guides on his home water in New Jersey.

You can read more about Tim, and the award, here.