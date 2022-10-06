AFFTA Announces 2023 Show

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) has announced they’ll be holding another trade gathering in Salt Lake City, Utah, sometime during the week of September 25, 2023. This is a departure from the normal show timing in the spring, and with the increased focus on fly fishing that we’ll see at ICAST in coming years, some folks in the fly fishing industry wonder if we even need a continued tradeshow. You can read some thoughts on that topic here in Angling Trade.