ASA to Increase Fly Fishing Focus at ICAST
In this in-depth story about industry tradeshows, Chris Hunt walks us through an announcement from the American Sportfishing Association about giving fly fishing an increased presence at ICAST. The International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades is one of the biggest fishing tradeshows in the world, but it traditionally has a small fly fishing presence.
You can read more about the announcement, as well as what to expect at ICAST 2023, here.
