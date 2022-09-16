OWAA Announces Student Contests

The Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has announced a new student photo contest and youth writing awards for 2022. A press release from OWAA is below.

To reward budding outdoor writers and photographers, the Outdoor Writers Association of America announced the opening of the 2022 Norm Strung Youth Writing Awards as well as the second annual OWAA Student Photo Contest!

Prizes are awarded to winners in grades 11–12 and college students, with first place winners receiving $200, second place receiving $100, and third place receiving $50. Those who place will also receive an OWAA student membership valued at $25 as well as inclusion in a press release announcing the winners.

Entering the contests is easy. Any outdoor-themed written or photographic work created during 2020 can be submitted between September 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, via the link at owaa.org/contests/. Complete rules of the contests are also available at that site.

Winners of the North Strung Youth Writing Awards will be given additional consideration when applying for OWAA’s Bodie McDowell Scholarship and are highly encouraged to do so.