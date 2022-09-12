Over Half a Million Back Ending Pebble Mine
According to a story from Alaska Native News, over half a million people voiced their opposition to Pebble Mine during a recent public comment period. The public comment period was held to gather feedback on listing certain waters within Bristol Bay under the Clean Water Act. The Environmental Protection Agency will rule on that in the next few months.
You can read more about this most recent development here.
Water Access Rights in Colorado
