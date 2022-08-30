Fishing the Salt: Timing the Strip Set

For anglers looking to make the move from fishing freshwater to saltwater, one of the biggest shifts is in setting the hook. Setting the hook in the traditional trout fishing sense will almost always pull a streamer straight from the mouth of fish in saltwater. The strip set is a technique any aspiring saltwater angler needs to master.

This story from Evan Jones dives into some of the intricacies involved in timing a strip set. You can read it here.