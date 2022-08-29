Fishing Lanternflies

Bobby Norgard put together this excellent story on the lanternfly hatches that are starting to become a staple of East Coast fly fishing. While many of us anglers here in the West get to fish terrestrials all summer long, folks back East now get to focus on an entirely new (albeit, invasive) bug – the lanternfly. You can read more about this bug, the fishing situations it creates, and the problems posed by its invasive nature, here.