New Fly Fishing Program for Youth Anglers
The Jackson Hole Fly Fishing School, in coordination with the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) and Pure Fishing, has announced a new youth-centered fly fishing program that began this summer, according to an article from Buckrail.
The program has young anglers meet every other week to learn about fly fishing. Conservation is part of the curriculum, as well.
You can learn more about the program here.
