In a recent post over on Troutbitten, Dom Swentosky discusses the age-old pattern vs. presentation debate. Are trout really as picky as we make them out to be, keying in on a select few bugs at any given time of day? Or are they more opportunistic, and willing to eat just about anything that floats by?

The answer lies somewhere in the middle, as usual, but Dom does a great job of breaking this concept down. Find all of his thoughts here.