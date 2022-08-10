Louis Cahill, over at Gink & Gasoline, put together a fun story on how you can create your own DIY magnetic fly box. As Louis says, one thing all fly anglers have in common is that we carry way too many flies. For those of us who carry smaller flies, magnetic boxes are particularly great, says Louis, because it’s easier to get the flies off a magnet than out of some foam.

You can read the rest of what Louis has to say, and learn how to make your own magnetic fly box, here.