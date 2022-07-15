Orvis Launches New Conservation Campaign

Orvis is known for its generosity in giving back to the natural world. They frequently sponsor conservation and restoration projects, and commit some of their own pre-tax profits to conservation.

So, it’s not a surprise that Orvis has launched a new campaign dubbed “Follow the Water.” The goal of Follow the Water is to highlight the issues facing the Florida Everglades. From the headwaters of the Everglades near Orlando, to Florida Bay at the south end of the state, there’s far less fresh water flowing into the ocean than what’s needed to maintain a healthy ecosystem.

So, Simon and Hannah Perkins – cousins in the family that runs Orvis – followed the water from Orlando to Florida Bay, talking with scientists and experts to determine what we can do to help save this vital watershed.

You can view the entire project here.