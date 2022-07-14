Fly Fisherman Throwback: Wulff Flies
The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine have been periodically re-publishing stories that had only ever appeared in print magazines. Their most recent story is from Lee Wulff himself, on the origin of the omnipresent line of Wulff flies.
It’s a fun read, especially with Lee’s own insight into these special flies. You can find the story in full here.
