Fly Fisherman Throwback: Wulff Flies

July 14, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

How to Tie a Royal Wulff FlyThe folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine have been periodically re-publishing stories that had only ever appeared in print magazines. Their most recent story is from Lee Wulff himself, on the origin of the omnipresent line of Wulff flies.

It’s a fun read, especially with Lee’s own insight into these special flies. You can find the story in full here.