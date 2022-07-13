Hardy Debuts Fortuna Regent Reel

Hardy Fly Fishing just announced the release of the Fortuna Regent reel, designed specifically for saltwater use. It sports up to 22 pounds of drag, which anglers can dial in with a single 360-degree rotation of the drag knob. Hardy says this will enable anglers to “fight big fish without missing a beat.”

The drag is a “multi-pad, carbon fiber” system that’s fully sealed to protect it from both water and other elements. A large-arbor spool aids in “exceptional” line pickup, while the narrow spool “ensures easy level stacking of . . . line.”

The reel starts at $750 and will be available in December 2022. You can learn more here.