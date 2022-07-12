Bajio Partners With Fly Fish Europe

Bajio Sunglasses has partnered with Fly Fish Europe to provide European anglers with handpicked frames just for European fishing. A full press release is below.

Bajío, maker of blue-light filtering, sustainably-made, performance sunglasses that are built to save the world’s saltwater flats and estuaries, has partnered with Fly Fish Europe, one of the premier fly fishing distributors in Europe. Through this partnership, Bajío will work to provide discerning European fly fishermen with a handpicked selection of Bajío frames to provide their LAPIS™ lens technology to a larger number of consumers.

“Partnering with Fly Fish Europe is a significant moment for Bajío Sunglasses. We could not be more excited to make this announcement,” says Sean Kelly, Vice President of Sales at Bajío sunglasses, “With over 600+ retailers in the US alone, we’re looking forward to expanding our reach into European markets, and making our sustainably-made performance eyewear available to mindful consumers across the globe.”

Bajío might be a newcomer to the European scene, but the company represents more than 100 years of collective eyewear experience. Furthermore, the company’s technical expertise and commitment to cutting-edge performance-driven technology, particularly its color-correcting and blue light blocking LAPIS™ lens technology are set to provide European fly fishermen with unprecedented polarized clarity.

Bajío’s styles feature ergo-textured no-slip rubber nose pads and temples, top and bottom proprietary sun ledges for ultimate light-blocking performance, and internal flex hinges–all of which are built into various temples and frame sizes designed to fit every face shape comfortably. For a fully-customizable eyewear experience, all of Bajío’s sunglasses feature thirteen lens options: seven lens colors made from lightweight polycarbonate and six made from glass. Frames with glass lenses retail for $249, while frames with polycarbonate lenses retail for $199. Proprietary LAPIS™ prescription lenses are also available.